Woman and 8-year-old son killed by teenage family member, police say

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her 8-year-old son Asa Oxley.

CLINTON, Md. — Prince George's County's police chief says a shooting that left a woman and child dead, Thursday evening, is "a family tragedy."

Officials have charged a 15-year-old with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and 8-year-old brother, as well as injuring his father.

Prince George's County's Police Chief Malik Aziz said 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and 8-year-old Asa Oxley were killed in the shooting.

Police say the motive remains a mystery.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street, in Clinton.

In radio traffic, as police responded to the scene, a dispatcher tells officers that the father advised his son had shot him, his wife and the suspect's brother.

"Caller is frantic," the dispatcher says, "trying to figure out who the worst patient is."

Police say the teen dropped the gun and ran into the night after the deadly shooting.

Officers took the teenage suspect into custody following a canvass of the surrounding neighborhood. Aziz said a family member provided officers a description of the suspect and the teen was recognized.

Police say the 15-year-old, who they're charging as an adult but not naming publicly, has admitted to the attack on his family.

"We extend our prayers and condolences to the family who our detectives have met, who our Prince George's police have come into contact with, but yes, it appears to be a domestic situation," Aziz said.

The chief said his officers had been to the home at least once before in the past.

“We’ve had at least one incident at this house and we were investigating that incident where our officers, who do community policing, community engagement when it is called for the officers to have a conversation, tried to bridge a divide or a gap, and that is the only call that we can pull right now," he said.

"Very good kid, hard worker," said neighbor Myra Marquez. "Unfortunate it happened. I don't know what happened. But a really good kid."

Neighbors say the Oxley's had five boys, the oldest one in the military, and a little girl, a toddler, who police found unharmed inside the home. The father, James Oxley, is expected to survive the attack, but Marquez says it will be a long road to come back from the agony.

"Don't know, just pray," she said.

Police have charged the 15-year-old with two counts of first and second-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

'A family tragedy' | @ChiefAzizPGPD says the juvenile shooter & victims were related in the Clinton case. The ages & exact relationships of the victims & shooter were not released, at this time, out of respect for the family. No word on motive. (@wusa9) https://t.co/CXivpXYqJP pic.twitter.com/bYsytBRQaq — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 7, 2022

READ NEXT: