Woman charged with attempted homicide in connection to stabbing incident in Lancaster

Zuzie Sosa, 50, is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old man in the back, neck, and thigh in an incident Friday morning, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 50-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection to an alleged stabbing that occurred Friday morning, police say.

Zuzie Sosa, of the 900 block of Plum Steret, is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old male victim in the back, neck, and thigh during the incident, which occurred around 9:48 a.m., according to Lancaster Police.

Sosa was still on the scene when officers arrived, police say. She was taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station.

Officers administered first aid to the victim to control his bleeding. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment and is still recovering there, according to police.

The knife used in the alleged incident was recovered at the scene, police say.

Sosa and the victim are acquainted, police say.