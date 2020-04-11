Woman charged in alleged attack at Dave and Buster's at Capital City Mall

Jeannette Randolph is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and theft in the incident, which occurred Tuesday night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a 48-year-old woman with attacking another woman at a Dave and Buster's at the Capital City Mall Tuesday night.

Jeanette M. Randolph was at the restaurant with two other people when a member of the group attacked the victim, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground, where she struck her head, police say.

The other woman attacked the victim, punching her and kicking her, while the third member of the group half-heartedly attempted to separate them, police say.

Randolph then allegedly joined the fray, rushing into the area and kicking and stomping the victim, police say. As employees and a bystander attempted to stop her, she began pushing and hitting them as well, according to police.

Randolph and her group then stole the victim's cell phone, credit cards, and car keys, police say.