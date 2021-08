Latosha Stoney, 46, has been charged with murdering Stanley Cooksey, inside of a residence in Harrisburg last month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Latosha Stoney, 46, has been taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide in connection to the July shooting of Stanley Cooksey.

Cooksey was killed inside of a residence in the 2100 block of North 5th Street on July 7.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.