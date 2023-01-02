Police: 5-year-old drowns in Susquehanna River; mother charged

LANCASTER, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in connection to the August 2021 drowning death of her 5-year-old son in Lancaster County.
Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charges were filed on Dec. 29, following a lengthy investigation.
Investigators with the Susquehanna Regional Police Department say Vossler failed to watch her children when her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township on Aug. 29, 2021.
Vossler is currently in Centre County Prison on unrelated charges.
The Lancaster County District Attorney's office, Pottery County and Lancaster County Children and Youth assisted with the investigation.