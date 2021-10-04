Woman charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting neighbor

The shooting took place in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting her neighbor in the shoulder on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on the 200 block of North Market Street around 2:20 p.m.

According to police, 35-year-old Abba Copes says she fired the gun outside of her apartment window after hearing noises outside. In the report, Copes said she feared that the person kneeling outside her rear kitchen window was a person with whom she had prior problems with in the past.

After firing one shot, Copes said she and her significant other went outside to discover that the person she had shot was her neighbor.

Police say the neighbor was shot in the shoulder, which was shattered. The victim also had a collapsed lung, a fractured rib, and loss of blood which required a transfusion.