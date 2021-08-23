Woman breaks into Manchester Township home, tells police 'God' told her she could be there

A woman is facing charges after police found her wandering inside a Manchester Township home in a swimsuit bikini, with a child's pacifier in her mouth.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman is facing charges after police found her wandering around inside a home she broke into in Manchester Township last week, according to police.

On Aug. 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a burglary that was possibly still in progress on the 1800 block of Brandywine Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the basement door of the residence ajar. After identifying themselves, the police entered the home and proceeded to go upstairs. Officers then found a woman with a blanket wrapped around her, a blue hat on, headphones in, and a cloth-type mask covering her face, with a child's pacifier in her mouth. Officers asked her what she was doing in the home, to which she responded that "God" told her she could be there, according to court documents.

The woman then walked towards the sliding glass door that led to the balcony. Officers grabbed her arms and tried to detain her. A scuffle ensued before police were able to handcuff her; she bit two of the officers in the process, and kicked one of them, also according to court documents.

Police attempted to identify her on scene, but she would not reveal her identity. She was later identified as Ashley Trgovac, 36.

After speaking with the homeowner, police discovered that security footage showed Trgovac attempting to enter the front door before going around to the basement. She allegedly rummaged through the home in multiple areas including one of the upstairs bedrooms and the bathroom. It was determined that everything Trgovac was wearing, including a swimsuit bikini and pacifier, belonged to the homeowner's family. Before entering the home, security footage also showed Trgovac throwing their front doormat and mail in the garbage.