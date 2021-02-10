Woman and child injured in shooting in Harrisburg

The victims, aged 33 and 8, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman and a child injured on Saturday evening.

On Oct. 2, officers were dispatched to 20 row Hall Manor for two people reported struck by gunshots.

At the scene, officers found a 33-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child, both had been shot and were injured, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate this incident.