Woman and child injured in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman and a child injured on Saturday evening.
On Oct. 2, officers were dispatched to 20 row Hall Manor for two people reported struck by gunshots.
At the scene, officers found a 33-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child, both had been shot and were injured, police said.
The victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.