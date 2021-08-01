Woman accused of attempted homicide in Franklin County

Christina Aiken rammed the victim's vehicle multiple times and was also armed with a semi-automatic pistol, police said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mercersburg woman is facing charges after police say she struck a man's vehicle multiple times and later engaged in a standoff with police.

On Friday morning, Christina Aiken, saw the victim on the 2600 block of McDowell Road in Peters Township as he was driving to work. According to police, Aiken followed the victim and rammed his vehicle multiple times causing a tire to blow out. The victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a ditch.

The victim told police Aiken was also armed with a small silver semi-automatic pistol during the assault.

Police found Aiken's vehicle and determined that the damage they saw was consistent with the victim's story of what had happened.

Aiken was later located at her home and after a brief standoff with police, she was taken into custody.

Aiken and the victim know each other.

She is facing multiple charges including, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering others.