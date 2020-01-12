Wisconsin man arrested after standoff with State Police in Lancaster County

Charles Christopherson, 50, allegedly pointed a gun at two men inside a home on Buck Road in East Drumore Township Monday morning.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A 50-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody Monday after a police standoff in Lancaster County, according to State Police.

Charles Christopherson is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which was first reported at 10:56 a.m. in East Drumore Township.

Christopherson is accused of pointing a loaded firearm at two victims -- a 48-year-old man and a 58-year-old man -- inside a home on the 400 block of Buck Road. He allegedly refused to comply with troopers' commands to leave the home once police arrived.

After a standoff, members of the Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and took Christopherson into custody.

Buck Road was closed for the duration of the standoff, police say.