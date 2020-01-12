x
Wisconsin man arrested after standoff with State Police in Lancaster County

Charles Christopherson, 50, allegedly pointed a gun at two men inside a home on Buck Road in East Drumore Township Monday morning.
Credit: Brent Singleton/FOX43
SERT vehicle at the scene of a police standoff in Quarryville, Lancaster County on Nov. 30, 2020.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A 50-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody Monday after a police standoff in Lancaster County, according to State Police.

Charles Christopherson is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which was first reported at 10:56 a.m. in East Drumore Township.

Christopherson is accused of pointing a loaded firearm at two victims -- a 48-year-old man and a 58-year-old man -- inside a home on the 400 block of Buck Road. He allegedly refused to comply with troopers' commands to leave the home once police arrived.

After a standoff, members of the Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and took Christopherson into custody.

Buck Road was closed for the duration of the standoff, police say.

Christopherson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin, who set bail at $25,000. He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.