x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Federal judge vacates 1984 Philadelphia murder conviction

The judge said the rights of Willie Stokes were violated, 38 years after he was sentenced.
gavel

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge has vacated a 1984 murder conviction of a man who had been serving a life sentence in a Philadelphia slaying. 

The judge, supported by Philadelphia’s prosecutor, said last month that the rights of Willie Stokes were violated because he wasn’t told that a key witness against him had been prosecuted for perjury after his conviction. The federal court ordered Stokes retried within 120 days or released.

The witness implicated Stokes in a preliminary hearing but recanted that testimony at trial. After Stokes was convicted, the witness was prosecuted for perjury — something not told to Stokes, who could have used it in his appeals.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

 

In Other News

Second suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Harrisburg woman