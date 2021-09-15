Western PA State Police trooper charged with forgery, tampering with records

Trooper Jamhal Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of an officer.

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Western Pennsylvania has been arrested for suspected forgery, State Police announced Wednesday.

Trooper Jamhal Simon was arrested Wednesday for crimes related to forgery and tampering with records.

State Police (PSP) filed the charges following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of a non-commissioned officer.

He is charged with one count of forgery and one count of tampering with records or identification.

Simon's military chain of command has been notified, State Police said.

Simon has been as State Police trooper since 2015. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer.