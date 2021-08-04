West York homicide suspect taken into custody

West York Borough Police say Ronald Boyd Jr., 29, was taken into custody on April 7 by U.S. Marshals and the York County Drug Task Force.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted in connection with a West York homicide in February is in custody.

Boyd is charged with homicide in connection to the February 14th shooting of Angel Perez II in the 1400 block of West Market Street.

On February 14, Perez went to a party in the 1400 block of West Market Street.

Police say when he left, a man, believed to be Ronald Boyd Jr., who was also at the party, shot Perez multiple times and fled the scene.

Perez was taken to York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.