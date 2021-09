Officers arrived at the scene on Sept. 13 around 7:30 p.m. and learned that the suspect demanded money and displayed a knife.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint in Cumberland County on Monday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Lemoyne Mart located along the 200 block of South Third Street in Lemoyne.

The suspect fled on foot from the store after demanding money while displaying a knife, according to the West Shore Regional Police Department.