Police believe the pictured suspect is involved in the theft of the trailer Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Roosevelt Ave.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a 53-foot trailer from a business Wednesday morning.

Police say the man stole the trailer around 7:28 a.m. on the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The pictured vehicle was allegedly involved in the theft, police say.