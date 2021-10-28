West Earl Township man charged with possessing child pornography

The charges come after police seized the man's laptop, tablet and cell phone in early September.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges for possessing child pornography, after police allegedly found incriminating images on his laptop, tablet, and cellphone.

50-year-old Garth Bates of Brownstown turned himself on Wednesday, after West Earl Township Police filed the charges.

Authorities say that with the help of the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force, on Sept. 9 they executed a search warrant on the 30 block of East Main Street in Brownstown.

The investigating detective received a tip from the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children Agency that Bates allegedly uploaded suspected child pornography through a Yahoo email account.

During the search at East Main Street, police seized Bates electronic devices, where they say inside they found child pornography.