DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are looking for two men accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from Weis Market.

The theft happened on October 28 at the store located along the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township.

The men were last seen leaving the area in a dark colored Nissan Maxima.