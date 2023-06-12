Police searching for suspect in Franklin County dumpster fires

Police say they worked with the Waynesboro Fire Department to put out three overnight dumpster fires. The suspect(s) may drive a gray or bluish-gray Toyota SUV.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police and Fire Departments worked together early this morning to put out three dumpster fires that may have been intentionally set.

Police say they went out to assist the fire department around 2 a.m. this morning.

The first fire was reported on Schier's Way. Officers say they were dispatched to a second dumpster fire at the little league baseball field off of State Hill Road shortly after. Police say moments later, they were notified of a third fire on South Potomac Street.

Officers were provided with a description of an alleged suspect vehicle. The vehicle may be a gray or blueish-gray Toyota SUV with a Pennsylvania registration. Police say they believe the occupants were a heavyset white woman and a slim white man.