Police searching for suspect in Franklin County dumpster fires

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police and Fire Departments worked together early this morning to put out three dumpster fires that may have been intentionally set.
Police say they went out to assist the fire department around 2 a.m. this morning.
The first fire was reported on Schier's Way. Officers say they were dispatched to a second dumpster fire at the little league baseball field off of State Hill Road shortly after. Police say moments later, they were notified of a third fire on South Potomac Street.
Officers were provided with a description of an alleged suspect vehicle. The vehicle may be a gray or blueish-gray Toyota SUV with a Pennsylvania registration. Police say they believe the occupants were a heavyset white woman and a slim white man.
Anyone that may have witnessed any unusual activity or who may have security cameras within these areas is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.