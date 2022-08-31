Waynesboro man sentenced to 151 months for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

Johnathan Fisher, 40, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 29, to 151 months in jail for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses.

FRANKLIN, Pa. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a Waynesboro man was sentenced to over 12 years in jail for drug and firearms offenses.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Fisher possessed with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of meth on May 7, 2020, in Waynesboro. Fisher also allegedly had a Remington .380 handgun and a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun when he knew that a previous conviction prohibited him from possessing firearms.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.