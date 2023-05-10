Armed robber steals money from Waynesboro McDonald's; police searching for suspect

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at McDonald's this morning.
Police say a young man entered the McDonald's at 302 East Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 10 and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun before taking cash from the registers and night deposit before fleeing.
There were no injuries.
The suspect is reported to be a young man of stocky build with blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He allegedly was wearing a black hoodie and mask at the time of the robbery.
He fled on foot heading southbound, police said.
Any individual who may have information that will assist in the investigation of this incident is requested to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131 or leave a tip online.