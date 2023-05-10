Armed robber steals money from Waynesboro McDonald's; police searching for suspect

Police say a man entered the McDonald's at 302 East Main Street around 12:30 a.m. and brandished a pistol before taking cash and fleeing.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at McDonald's this morning.

Police say a young man entered the McDonald's at 302 East Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 10 and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun before taking cash from the registers and night deposit before fleeing.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is reported to be a young man of stocky build with blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He allegedly was wearing a black hoodie and mask at the time of the robbery.

He fled on foot heading southbound, police said.