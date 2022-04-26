Warwick High School student charged after making bomb threat, police say

The student allegedly claimed to have a bomb in their backpack on social media, and another student alerted school officials, according to Lititz Borough Police.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County high school student is in police custody after an alleged bomb threat at Warwick High School, Lititz Borough Police said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old suspect is a student at the school, police said.

Officers responded to the high school at 8:37 a.m. after school district officials reported there was a student with a possible explosive device in their backpack, police said.

The student communicated a message on social media that they had a "bomb" and it would go off in five minutes, police claim.

Another student viewed this message and immediately contacted a staff member at the school, according to police.

The school district immediately contacted police and "an immediate and cooperative response between the district and (police) was initiated to ensure the safety of students, staff and the campus," police said.

The high school was placed on a lock-down during the investigation of the threat. The student who communicated the threat was detained, and it was verified that there was not an explosive device in their backpack, according to police.

The student was taken into custody by the LBPD and removed from the school property.

Charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction against the student were filed with the Office of Juvenile Probation following a consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, police said.

The student was then released to the custody of their parents.