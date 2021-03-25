Swatara Township Police seek man accused of stabbing a victim as they traveled together in a car

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are searching for a man accused of stabbing another person while they were traveling together in a car in Swatara Township.
Warren Mayo, 57, is accused of stabbing the victim Thursday at about 10:13 a.m. as he and the victim were traveling on the 3200 block of Derry Street.
The victim fled from the vehicle, flagged down another motorist, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Swatara Township Police.
Mayo continued driving, leaving the area in a 2009 Mercedez Benz with PA registration LMX-7922, poilce say.
Police have an arrest warrant for Mayo, and are trying to locate him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550, or Det. Bowser at mbowser@swatarapolice.org.