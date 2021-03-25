Swatara Township Police seek man accused of stabbing a victim as they traveled together in a car

Warren Mayo, 57, is believed to be driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz with PA registration LMX-7922, poilce say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are searching for a man accused of stabbing another person while they were traveling together in a car in Swatara Township.

Warren Mayo, 57, is accused of stabbing the victim Thursday at about 10:13 a.m. as he and the victim were traveling on the 3200 block of Derry Street.

The victim fled from the vehicle, flagged down another motorist, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Swatara Township Police.

Mayo continued driving, leaving the area in a 2009 Mercedez Benz with PA registration LMX-7922, poilce say.