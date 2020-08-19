Warrant issued in connection with North York stabbing

Syied Drummond, 43, is facing charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, in connection with a stabbing

A warrant has been issued for a 43 year-old York man in connection with a North York stabbing that seriously injured a man.

Syied Drummond, 43, is facing charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, in connection with a stabbing on August 16, just before 1 p.m.

According to police, two men got into an altercation that led to the stabbing ii the 1100 block of North George Street. A 30-year-old male victim reportedly was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle before responding officers arrived. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say.

Investigators determined the victim and Drummond had a previous altercation and that Drummonds vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the stabbing.

Syied Drummond is still at large and should be considered dangerous.