Warrant issued in connection with North York stabbing

A warrant has been issued for a 43 year-old York man in connection with a North York stabbing that seriously injured a man.
Syied Drummond, 43, is facing charges of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, in connection with a stabbing on August 16, just before 1 p.m.
According to police, two men got into an altercation that led to the stabbing ii the 1100 block of North George Street. A 30-year-old male victim reportedly was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle before responding officers arrived. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say.
Investigators determined the victim and Drummond had a previous altercation and that Drummonds vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the stabbing.
Syied Drummond is still at large and should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on Syied Drummond's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Northern York County Regional Police.