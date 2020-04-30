Warrant: Former Jaguars player Telvin Smith had repeated sexual contact with underage girl, her DNA was found in his Escalade

The report says Telvin Smith offered the teen money after sex and told her to tell anyone who asked that he was her “mentor”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest warrant for former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith alleges he had sex on multiple occasions with an underage girl.

Smith bonded out of jail Wednesday night on charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

The warrant says that the girl's DNA was recovered from his Cadillac Escalade, which was confiscated from his Queens Harbor home back in December.

The report says that police interviewed the girl on Nov. 12, 2019. She said she met Smith at her job in August 2019 and that they took several pictures together. She and a co-worker/witness both testified that her age, and the fact that she’d just celebrated her birthday, was made known to Smith.

After the initial meeting, the girl said she and Smith communicated via social media made plans to meet up on August 31, 2019. She said the pair met in the parking lot of a shopping center at Beach and Hodges boulevards and that he drove her to his house where the two had sexual intercourse repeatedly, both in his bedroom and his home cinema.

She told police Smith offered her $200 which she declined, but that she ultimately agreed to take a $100 bill. She said Smith told her not to tell anyone or he could go to jail. She said he told her if anyone asked to say Smith was serving as a “mentor” to her.

The girl told a friend about the incident as she drove home and told a family member when she got back home, and asked the family member about birth control.

She said Smith contacted her again several days later and they met at a mall. She said Smith drove them in his Escalade to a parking lot, in Clay County, where they engaged in oral and penile-vaginal sex.

According to the warrant, “During the execution of the search warrant [in December], a swab was collected from the third row of a black Cadillac Escalade that was registered to Smith and located at the Smiths residence. This swab was processed for DNA and found to contain a female DNA profile. This profile was compared against a buccal standard collected from Victim.”

Police interviewed family member on Feb. 20, 2020, who allegedly told police the girl had relayed she’d had sex with Smith on Sept. 1, 2019, and that the family member had taken the girl to get emergency contraception the same evening. She said the girl used the $100 bill that had been provided by Smith to buy the emergency contraception.