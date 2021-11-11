x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shippensburg Police searching for woman accused of sexual assault

Shippensburg Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for having sexual contact with a minor.
Credit: Crimewatch

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Police Department are searching for a woman who's wanted for having sexual contact with a minor.

35-year-old Heather Crawford was 34-years-old when she allegedly had sexual contact with a 15-year-old. 

She is being charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, and indecent assault.

SPD has issued an arrest warrant and are trying to get in contact with Crawford, but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact Shippensburg Police Department or submit a tip through Crimewatch Pa.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

In Other News

A local organization is hoping to curb the violence in Harrisburg by reaching community, working alongside law enforcement