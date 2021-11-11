Shippensburg Police searching for woman accused of sexual assault

Shippensburg Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for having sexual contact with a minor.

35-year-old Heather Crawford was 34-years-old when she allegedly had sexual contact with a 15-year-old.

She is being charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, and indecent assault.

SPD has issued an arrest warrant and are trying to get in contact with Crawford, but have been unsuccessful.