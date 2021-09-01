Police searching for girls in 'extreme danger' after being taken by father during incident in York County

Police are searching for Robert Vicosa after he allegedly took a woman captive at gunpoint before stealing her vehicle and taking the two children.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly took his two daughters and stole a vehicle in York County.

Robert Vicosa, 42, is wanted after he allegedly took a woman captive at gunpoint before stealing her vehicle and fleeing the Windsor Township area with young children.

Authorities say that the children, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, are Vicosa's children and believed to be in "extreme danger."

Robert Vicosa is described as standing about 5'9" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeved three-quarter zip-up shirt, and muck boots.

Aaminah Vicosa is described as being about 3'8" tall and weighing 50 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Giana Vicosa is described as standing about 4'3" tall and weighing about 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they located the stolen vehicle in Red Lion Borough, but now believe Robert Vicosa may be driving a black 2013 Lexus G-35 with the Pa. Registration "KPK076."

*****UPDATED MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY - VEHICLE INFORMATION***** pic.twitter.com/9orUNRhCuE — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 17, 2021

Authorities are asking that if anyone sees Vicosa or the two children to contact 911 or 717-741-1259 immediately.

Police note not to approach Vicosa, as he is believed to be armed with at least one firearm.

Baltimore County Police have confirmed that Vicosa was employed as a police officer in Maryland until August 2021.

Vicosa was found guilty of professional misconduct in February 2020 and an appeal was denied in December 2020, according Baltimore County court documents.

In August 2021 he was convicted in the Baltimore County Office of Administrative Hearings of sleeping on duty, insubordination and conduct unbecoming an officer, according to a Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police newsletter.