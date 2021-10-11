Police issue arrest warrant for man accused in fatal shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused in the shooting death of Selvin McEwan Jr. on the 200 block of East Poplar Street in the city.
Christian Galarza-Rodriguez is charged with criminal homicide, person not to possess and firearm, and recklessly endangering another person in connection to the incident, which occurred at about 5:31 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, police say.
On that date, police say, officers responding to a reported shooting discovered the 30-year-old McEwan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries, police say.
Detectives determined Galarza-Rodriguez to be a suspect in the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident or Galarza-Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at (717) 849-2204, (717) 846-1234 or (717) 849-2219.
Tipsters can also email D1C Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or by submitting a tip on the York City Police page.