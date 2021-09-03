Police seek help identifying suspect in robbery of Carlisle-area Waffle House

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help in identifying the suspect in the alleged robbery of a Waffle House in Middlesex Township.
The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on March 5, according to Middlesex Township Police.
Police say the suspect, described as a white male in a gray jacket, a mask, black pants, black sneakers, and a gray and white knit cap, entered the store on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike and demanded cash, claiming he had a gun.
He then fled from the scene and was last seen heading toward Carlisle, police say.
The suspect arrived in a dark SUV crossover-style vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, according to police.
The suspect was approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.