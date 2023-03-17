x
Virginia woman arrested for stealing an ambulance

Prince William County Police have not said why the woman stole the ambulance.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police say a woman has been arrested for stealing an ambulance in Prince William County. Feben Nigatu, 33, of Manassas, was arrested for grand theft auto on Wednesday.

Manassas City Police were called to the 8700 block of Sudley Road in Manassas for a report of a stolen vehicle. UVA Health Prince William Medical Center told officers that an ambulance was stolen from a medical transport company.

Police did not say why Nigatu stole the vehicle.

The ambulance was tracked via GPS to the Coverstone subdivision in Prince William County, where Nigatu was arrested and the ambulance was recovered without incident by Prince William County Police. 

Nigatu is being held without bond. It is not known when she will appear in court.

