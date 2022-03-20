Violence in Harrisburg over the weekend leaves multiple people hospitalized

Assaults on Friday, Saturday and Sunday left a total of five people injured in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg City officials, four people ended up in the hospital over the weekend after various incidents including two shootings.

On Friday, March 18, a juvenile was shot in the shoulder in the area of 4th and Mackay Streets.

He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are non life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

On Saturday, March 19, Rashard Spriggs, 35, was pistol whipped in what officials say was a possible drug deal. He was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say this was an isolated and targeted incident and no one in the public is in danger.

On Sunday morning, March 20, shortly after 1:30 a.m., a man in his 40's and woman in her 20's were shot at the Community Drive Projects.

The man is in critical condition and is stable. The woman is in fair condition and is stable.

Harrisburg Police say they have a person of interest in this case.

Officials say this was an isolated and targeted incident and no one in the public is in danger.