VIDEO: Police seeking help identifying suspect breaking into cars

Police say the suspect broke into nine vehicles in the area of Cobblestone Lane and Pebblebrook Drive in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect caught on video.

Police say the suspect broke into nine vehicles in the area of Cobblestone Lane and Pebblebrook Drive, stealing approximately $1,061 worth of items. They were caught on a victim's security camera.

Investigators ask people to pay attention to the suspect's unusual gait, as that may help identify them.