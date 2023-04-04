Man facing charges after stealing school bus, leading police on multi-county chase

Police say a man stole a school bus in Adams County before leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit that ended with him being arrested.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a school bus in Adams County before leading authorities on a multi-county chase on Tuesday morning.

Tony Saunders, 24, no fixed address, is accused of stealing the bus in Adams County on Monday night, police said earlier today.

On Tuesday morning, a Carroll Township Police officer spotted the stolen bus shortly before 8 a.m., as it drove through a parking lot near a GIANT store on Route 15. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to police.

Saunders allegedly refused to yield, and led police on a vehicle chase north on Route 15, police said.

The pursuit ended when Saunders drove the bus off a roadway and down an embankment in Lower Allen Township. He exited the bus on Spera Drive, fleeing on foot, police said.

Pursuing officers found Saunders on a nearby railroad track and took him into custody, authorities said.

Police claim Saunders was completely nude at the time of his capture. Officers who searched the bus found the carcass of a deer in the back, according to police.

Carroll Township Police have charged Saunders with fleeing and eluding police, receiving stolen property, and reckless driving.

He was transported to York County Central Booking for arraignment on those charges, according to police.

State Police are investigating the theft of the bus in Adams County, and additional charges in that case are possible.