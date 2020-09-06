Victim in Friday night shooting in York arrested after police investigation

Eugene Hampton, 34, was wounded in the Friday night shooting. An investigation determined he had a prohibited firearm and marijuana in his possession, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police say the victim in a June 5 shooting on the 600 block of West Locust Street has been arrested after an investigation of the incident.

Eugene Robert Hampton, 34, of York, is charged with criminal attempted aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, felons not to possess a firearm, and firearms not to be carried without a license, police say.

According to police, officers responding to the reported shooting at 11:37 p.m. determined that one male victim, later identified as Hampton, had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of gunshot wounds sustained in the incident.

Hampton was later released after receiving treatment, police say.

During the investigation of the incident, police say they obtained a search warrant for Hampton's vehicle. When they searched it, they discovered a large amount of marijuana inside, police say.

Further investigation indicated that Hampton was in possession of a firearm during the incident -- a forbidden act, due to a previous felony conviction, police say.