Veteran Central PA field hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl in 2020 and 2021

State Police have charged William Gaudette III, founder and coaching director at East Coast Field Hockey, with statutory sexual assault and related offenses.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — State Police are searching for a veteran Central Pennsylvania field hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in South Hanover Township.

William Gaudette III, 77, of Hummelstown, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl "numerous times" in 2020 and this year, according to State Police.

Gaudette's social media accounts on Facebook and LinkedIn list him as the founder, coaching director and coach of East Coast Field Hockey, a club team located in Mechanicsburg. He has coached at East Coast Field Hockey for 39 years, according to his Linkedin page.

Gaudette has also coached with the International Hockey Federation, according to his Linkedin profile.

East Coast Field Hockey's Facebook page says it offers "field hockey training, summer camps, clinics, courses, player development technical, tactical, mental, and physical training."

Police say they began investigating Gaudette after receiving a tip from Dauphin County Children and Youth Services on September 10. After investigating the victim's claims, police obtained an arrest warrant for Gaudette, charging him with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and witness intimidation.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, court records show.

The victim allegedly told police that Gaudette's abuse began in June 2020 and lasted through July of this year. She accused Gaudette of touching her genitals over and under her clothing and raping her, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

The victim told police the alleged sexual assaults occurred approximately twice per week, the complaint states.

The victim said that before she reported the abuse to authorities, she spoke to Gaudette about it. He allegedly told her that if she reported the abuse, she would be deported from the U.S., according to the complaint.

State Police believe Gaudette may have fled the area after learning of the investigation, and his current whereabouts are unknown.