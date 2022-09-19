x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 3 vehicles stolen from lot of Lancaster County auto dealer

Two Dodge Challengers and a Dodge Charger were stolen from Keller Bros. Dodge Ram in Warwick Township, police say. The vehicles are valued at a total of $227,991.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from the lot of an auto dealer in Warwick Township.

The stolen vehicles are an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a red 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $83,991, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

They were stolen from the lot of a Keller Bros. Dodge Ram dealership located at Broad and N. New streets just outside Lititz, police say.

The incident was reported Sunday morning. Police believe it is connected to numerous other ongoing investigations. 

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man charged with homicide following stabbing death of woman in York County

Before You Leave, Check This Out