Vehicle helping change tire struck; 2 dead, 2 critical

Two people pulled over to help a couple change a flat tire when they were struck on Route 222.

READING, Pa. — Authorities say a car belonging to two men helping a couple fix a flat tire on an eastern Pennsylvania road was struck by another vehicle, killing two men and critically injuring two other people.

Police in Ontelaunee Township Police said a man and woman heading south on Route 222 got a flat and pulled to the side of the road near Route 61 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.