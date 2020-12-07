x
Vehicle helping change tire struck; 2 dead, 2 critical

Two people pulled over to help a couple change a flat tire when they were struck on Route 222.
READING, Pa. — Authorities say a car belonging to two men helping a couple fix a flat tire on an eastern Pennsylvania road was struck by another vehicle, killing two men and critically injuring two other people. 

Police in Ontelaunee Township Police said a man and woman heading south on Route 222 got a flat and pulled to the side of the road near Route 61 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. 

Two men were helping when their vehicle was struck by a third vehicle, killing 22-year-old Kenneth Ortiz of Laureldale and 26-year-old Kevin Ortiz of Muhlenberg Township and critically injuring a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. 

