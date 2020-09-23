Police seek to identify suspect accused of breaking into vehicles in Lower Paxton Township, stealing cash and credit cards

The theft suspect used the stolen credit cards at a Walmart after the theft.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a vehicle break-in in Lower Paxton Township where cash and credit cards were stolen.

On September 10, a suspect forced his way into a vehicle while it was parked in a township park on Blue Mountain Parkway, police say.

According to police, the suspect stole cash and several credit cards from the vehicle and shortly after used the credit cards to make purchases at a Walmart.