CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County elementary school was vandalized and police are investigating.

East Pennsboro Township Police say someone spray painted a wall and an administration building sign at East Pennsboro Elementary School just after 1 a.m. on July 10th.

The unknown individual also entered the school through a window.