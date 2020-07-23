U.S. Marshals task force arrests Maryland rape suspect in York

Collin Mailman, 22, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Task Force at a house in the 200 block of Country Club Road around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

A York man wanted for rape in Maryland arrested in York on Wednesday.

Mailman is wanted by Baltimore County Police Department for Rape in the Second Degree and lesser charges after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”