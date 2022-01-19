U.S. Marshals offer $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in deadly 2021 Carlisle shooting

Michael Baltimore, 39, is charged in the shooting death of GQ Barbershop owner Kendell Cook on May 22, 2021.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2021.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the capture of the suspect in a shooting that killed one man and injured another at a barbershop in Carlisle last year.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, is charged with homicide and related offenses stemming from the May 22, 2021 shooting at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street.

Kendell Jerome Cook, owner of the barbershop, was killed in the shooting. Another victim was injured.

With the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward for information leading to Baltimore's capture now stands at $17,000. The Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives previously offered a $10,000 reward, while Cumberland County Crime Stoppers offered $2,000.

Baltimore, who is also a barber and had worked for Cook until 2019, was featured in several episodes of the TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé," according to U.S. Marshals.

He has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent, the Marshals Service said.

Baltimore should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Baltimore’s location is urged to contact law enforcement.

You can call the Carlisle Police Department at (717)-243-5252.