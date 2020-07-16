US Marshals offering $5K for help finding escaped Virginia felons

The pair are known to have ties to North Carolina, Northern Virginia, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York.

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Marshals are joining the hunt for a pair of violent felons who escaped from a juvenile detention facility near Richmond on Monday.

The Marshals are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Jabar Taylor, 20, of Spotsylvania and Rashad Williams, 18, of D.C.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding, authorities said.

Both were scheduled to be transferred to an adult Department of Corrections facility on their 21st birthdays.

The pair choked a security guard and escaped through a hole in the fence early Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two violent felons who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia, July 13: https://t.co/53MdnSor2Z pic.twitter.com/MgS2wNJl5e — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) July 16, 2020

Two people – both employees who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County – have already been arrested in connection with the escape.

The U.S. Marshals said Taylor and Williams are believed to have traveled north after the escape, where both have significant ties. They are believed to be together but may have separated.

“The danger posed by these fugitives and their escape should not be taken lightly by anyone,” Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia said. “The fugitives went to great lengths to affect the escape, and they pose a significant threat to any law enforcement officer or member of the public who may encounter them.”

Taylor is described as African American, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 138 pounds. Williams is described as African American, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

The pair has known ties to Northern Virginia, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York. Authorities believe the pair also have ties to North Carolina.