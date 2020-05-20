U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in deadly 2019 shooting in York

Lamier Butler, 29, is accused of shooting Solomon Moore, 31, to death on Oct. 25, 2019, on the 400 block of West King Street

A suspect wanted in connection to a fatal October 2019 shooting in York was arrested Wednesday in New York by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Lamier Butler, 29, of York, is a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred on Oct. 25, 2019, on the 400 block of West King Street. Solomon Moore, 31, was killed in the incident, and another person was injured, authorities say.

As a result of that investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Butler with Criminal Homicide and lesser included offenses, U.S. Pane said.

At the time of the shooting, Butler was wanted by the Springettsbury Township Police Department for the alleged sale of cocaine, according to Pane. Attempts to find Butler in York were unsuccessful and the fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

On March 30, a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina alleged that she escaped from Butler after he held her against her will, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun, according to Pane.

Butler escaped from the scene of that incident before police officers arrived, Pane said.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Task Force tracked Butler to the Bronx, NY, where he was arrested without incident. Butler will be transported to Pennsylvania to face charges, Pane said.