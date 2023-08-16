US Marshals arrest York man wanted for attempted homicide, supervised release violations

Kenell Chisholm, 34, was wanted for a December 2022 shooting that wounded three people, including a 3-year-old child.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A York man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a 3-year-old is in the custody of U.S. Marshals, the service announced yesterday.

The York City Police Department was searching for Kenell Chisholm, 34, in relation to a shooting on Dec. 9, 2022, that wounded three people, including the child. The Marshals were after him for supervised release violations.

York officers obtained an arrest warrant charging the fugitive with three counts of attempted homicide and related offenses after investigating the shooting, which occurred on the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street. The Marshals were asked to search for Chisholm after the YCPD was unable to locate him.