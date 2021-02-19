North Cornwall Township police officer charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot

According to a press release from the police department, they were notified Friday morning that a member of their force had been arrested by the FBI.

A North Cornwall Township Police Officer has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is facing charges for their role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

According to a press release from the police department, officials were made aware on the morning of Feb. 19 that a member of its police force had been arrested by the FBI.

The department denied having any knowledge of Fischer's actions prior to Friday.

The FBI has identified that officer as Joseph Fischer, 54, and say he he had has initial appearance in federal in court in Harrisburg on Friday at noon.

Fischer has been detained in Dauphin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.

You can read the full press release from the North Cornwall Township Police Department here:

North Cornwall Township was made aware that, earlier this morning, a member of its police force was arrested by the FBI on charges stemming from the January 06, 2021 incident that occurred at the United States Capitol building. No Township official had any knowledge of this individual’s actions prior to his arrest.

The Township recognizes every citizen’s right to free speech; however, each citizen must also be accountable for his or her actions. Accordingly, as required by the Pennsylvania Confidence in Law Enforcement Act, the police officer was immediately suspended without pay pending the disposition of these charges.