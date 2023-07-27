State Police: Man arrested for recording himself in sexual encounters with dogs

Uriah Peretz Groff, 22, was arrested after an "ongoing investigation" that found he possessed videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse with dogs in his care.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An "ongoing investigation" culminated with the arrest of a Lancaster County man accused of possessing videos of himself having sexual intercourse with dogs in his care, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers were already in possession of Uriah Peretz Groff's phone from a previous search warrant, according to a criminal complaint. Officials allegedly found the videos while forensically examining the phone. Law enforcement officers subsequently served a search warrant on Groff's property on July 26.

During the search, troopers seized multiple dogs and gave them to the PSPCA to receive veterinary examinations. Groff was also arrested and charged with sexual intercourse with animal and aggravated cruelty to animals – torture.