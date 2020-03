Jesus Joa, 21, is facing charges for his part in a shooting on September 3, 2019

UPDATE: Jesus Joa was taken into custody on March 24, by Harrisburg Police.

A warrant has been issued for a Harrisburg man in connection with a September 2019 shooting.

Jesus Joa, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, and firearms not to be carried for his part in a shooting in the 2100 block of N 6th Street in Harrisburg on September 3.