Two York women facing charges after Wednesday night stabbing in Red Lion

The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her back. Her condition is unknown at this time.

YORK, Pa. — Two York women are facing charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault after a woman was stabbed on Wednesday night in Red Lion.

State police were dispatched on Wednesday around 11:15 p.m. for reports of several people vandalizing a vehicle on East Broadway. Before officers arrived at the scene, they were informed of a victim with stab wounds to her back, according to the police report.

Police said they found several smashed out windows on the victim's vehicle and evidence of a physical fight.

Officers located suspects, Alexus Kinard, 19, and Emma Hagan, 20, after speaking with people involved in the incident.

Kinard is facing charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

Hagan's charges include aggravated assault and simple assault.