York shooting injures two teens

Both teens are listed in stable condition at York Hospital
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens in York on Wednesday. 

According to York City Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Penn Park for reports of a shooting around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. 

A 16 year-old was transported from the scene to York Hospital for a gunshot wound. He is listed in stable condition. 

A second shooting victim, a 17 year-old, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. She is also listed in stable condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-849-2204 or online. 