York shooting injures two teens

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens in York on Wednesday.

According to York City Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Penn Park for reports of a shooting around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A 16 year-old was transported from the scene to York Hospital for a gunshot wound. He is listed in stable condition.

A second shooting victim, a 17 year-old, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. She is also listed in stable condition.