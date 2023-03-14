Two suspects wanted for reportedly stealing nearly $5,000 in merchandise from Lancaster County Target

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for two reported Target thieves.
According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the pictured men selected and concealed items inside children's clothing at the Target in Warwick Township and left.
The following items were stolen with the retail value as listed:
- Seven Therabody TheraFace PRO White, $399.99 each
- Six TI 89T 89 Black Calculators, $142.99 each
- Three TXS Instruments TINSPIRE CX 2, $149.99 each
- Four TI 84+CE Graphing Calculators, $149.99 each
- Six Apparel clothing items for $144.88
- Two Electronic items, $24.99 each
The two suspects then fled in a 2017 black Porshe Cayenne crossover SUV.
Anyone with information on the identity of the two men has been asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH.