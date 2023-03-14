Two suspects wanted for reportedly stealing nearly $5,000 in merchandise from Lancaster County Target

The two suspects fled with $4,900 in merchandise in a 2017 black Porshe Cayenne crossover SUV.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for two reported Target thieves.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the pictured men selected and concealed items inside children's clothing at the Target in Warwick Township and left.

The following items were stolen with the retail value as listed:

Seven Therabody TheraFace PRO White, $399.99 each

Six TI 89T 89 Black Calculators, $142.99 each

Three TXS Instruments TINSPIRE CX 2, $149.99 each

Four TI 84+CE Graphing Calculators, $149.99 each

Six Apparel clothing items for $144.88

Two Electronic items, $24.99 each

The two suspects then fled in a 2017 black Porshe Cayenne crossover SUV.