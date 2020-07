Police say the shootings both happened at 5 p.m. on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating two shootings that happened at the same time on Wednesday evening.

One shooting happened in the 500 block of Curtin Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. One man suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The second shooting happened in the area of 17th and Swatara Streets at 5 p.m. One man suffered a non-life threatening injury.